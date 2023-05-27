Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down sharply in the Kerala market. Gold price is declining for third day in a row. In the last three days, yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 600 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,440, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was flat at $1,957.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,960.10. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.03 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,024.26 and Palladium steady at $1,416.19.