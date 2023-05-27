Congress paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru 

The Congress paid extravagant tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on Saturday, with party head Mallikarjun Kharge stating 21st-century India cannot be conceived without Nehru’s contribution. Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial at Shanti Van here. Among those present at the memorial were senior leaders KC Venugopal and Pawan Bansal. Several party officials paid respect to the Congress veteran on social media. Nehru, who was born in 1889, is India’s longest-serving prime minister. Between August 1947 to May 1964, he served as Prime Minister. On May 27, 1964, he died. “India of the twenty-first century cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” Kharge wrote in Hindi on Twitter. The Congress president described him as a daring soldier of democracy whose progressive views spurred India’s social, political, and economic development despite hurdles. “This is my humble homage to ‘Hind ke Jawahar,’” he said. The Congress also paid tribute to Nehru via its official Twitter account. “On the occasion of his death anniversary, we remember Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, our first prime minister and the ‘Architect of Modern India.’” The party described him as “a visionary who led the nation to great heights through a plethora of economic policies and industrial establishments.” “From the ‘Temples of Modern India,’ which included IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, DRDO, and India’s industrial marvels, to India’s forays into nuclear and space research, it was under him that India’s prowess grew to unprecedented proportions.” “Today, we cherish Pandit ji’s legacy of bringing India to the world stage as a leading, global power,” the Congress stated.