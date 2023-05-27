Covid cases in India dropped to 5259

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday, India recorded a single-day increase of 425 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases declined to 5,259. The death toll has risen to 5,31,859, with three fatalities, including one acknowledged by Kerala, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The total number of cases in COVID-19 was 4.49 crore. According to the Health Ministry website, active cases now account for 0.01 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.80 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,52,223 with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.