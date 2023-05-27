During anti-encroachment campaign, Chhattisgarh constable grabs woman’s hair, thrashes her

A police officer assaulted a woman in Chhattisgarh on Friday after she objected to an anti-encroachment sweep in the Surajpur area. In a video that is currently going viral on social media, a police officer can be seen kicking, punching, and yanking a woman’s hair as she falls to the ground.

When police and local revenue officials arrived to Tilsiva village in the Surajpur district as part of an anti-encroachment sweep, the horrific scenes began to play out. The people fiercely protested when police took action against the ‘encroached’ land, forcing the officers to try and manage the hysterical throng in vain.

Police officers could be seen pulling a couple women from the protest scene into a nearby police van as chaos erupted. A woman is seen being pulled into a car by a female police officer in images from the horrific footage.

In front of several officers, another constable pulled the woman by her hair and kicked her while she fell on the ground. The footage then shows a young man stepping in to stop the cop.

It is alleged that chief constable Pradeep Upadhyay was the policeman who assaulted the victim. Surajpur SP responded that he knew nothing about the incident when questioned about it. The authorities have not yet made a statement regarding the use of force against the women by the police.

‘At the time of the anti-encroachment campaign, some residents attacked the revenue officer.’ According to Madhulika Sharma, additional superintendent of police in Surajpur, we are looking into the situation.