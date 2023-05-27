EC assesses election readiness for the Mizoram Assembly

The Election Commission (EC) met with authorities in Aizawl on Friday to evaluate preparations for the elections in Mizoram, which are expected to take place later this year, according to a release.

The conference was presided over by Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, and it was attended by various heads and nodal officers of central agencies.

Sharma stressed the EC’s responsibility to ensure free and fair elections at the meeting, according to the statement.

He emphasised that state-run central agencies will be in charge of monitoring the election’s use of cash and force.

Sharma urged the organisations to coordinate their efforts and always remain vigilant.

He also told them to make sure that everyone is treated equally and to take any perceived threats very seriously.

According to the statement, the agencies informed the EC of their current level of election readiness.

They disclosed to the EC that they strictly adhere to the mandated rules and standard operating procedure (SOP).

The officials voiced optimism for the impending assembly elections, noting that Mizoram has a solid track record of holding free and fair elections.