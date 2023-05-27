Find out what are the reasons that are shielding the country’s economy from global headwinds

A few days ago, Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, stated that it wouldn’t be surprising if India’s GDP exceeds 7 percent this year. This optimism is supported by various global agencies such as the IMF, World Bank, and numerous rating agencies, all of which have predicted India to be the fastest-growing economy in the current financial year.

While major economies are struggling due to a global economic slowdown, Germany even descending into a recession recently, India has managed to shield its economy from these adverse effects.

India’s ability to weather the global slowdown can be attributed to several factors. First, the country has made aggressive investments in infrastructure development, which has attracted major companies from around the world to invest in India.

Additionally, India has witnessed rapid growth in various markets and has created an amicable environment for global investments. Although some aspects of India’s economy, such as exports, high interest rates, and inflation, have been affected by the global slowdown, the aforementioned factors have acted as an equalizer, enabling India to maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy, despite a slight decline in growth estimates for the following year.

One key driver of India’s economic growth has been the government’s promotion of investments through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. This scheme has led to increased output and reduced dependency on imports in sectors like electronics and automobiles.

It has also contributed to job creation in labor-intensive industries. Moreover, India has gained recognition as a global manufacturing hub, with companies like Apple and Amazon choosing to increase their manufacturing operations in India, shifting away from China. This has not only accelerated job creation but has also boosted India’s overall economic growth.

Another significant factor in shielding India’s economy from global headwinds is the resilience of its banking sector. Unlike the global banking turmoil triggered by bank collapses in the US and Europe, India’s banking sector has remained unaffected.

The Reserve Bank of India has affirmed the stability of India’s banking sector, a sentiment echoed by global brokerages. This resilience has played a crucial role in protecting India’s economy from the global slowdown.

Other contributing factors to India’s strong growth include steady inflows of foreign and private investments, affordable crude oil imports, and improvements in domestic macroeconomic indicators, including a significant drop in inflation.

However, despite India’s favorable economic position, there are challenges that could hinder its growth. Economists predict that India’s economy may only grow at 6 percent due to low growth and high inflation. The need for higher growth and investment to create sufficient job opportunities is emphasized, along with the importance of implementing reforms to sustain growth rates above 7 percent.

Inflation is a major concern, as a moderate global economic outlook and below-average rainfall in India could disrupt agricultural production, leading to high inflation. Economists also express worries about inadequate private investment, which has been declining since 2011, and its implications for the upcoming general elections.

Job creation is another critical issue, as economists believe that private investments alone may not be sufficient to boost employment levels, and they anticipate an increase in unemployment in the coming fiscal year.

Despite these challenges, India’s growth momentum remains robust, and it is poised to become the world’s fastest-growing economy.