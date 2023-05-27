In campaign against Hizb ut Tahrir, NIA conducts 13 raids in MP

In its ongoing investigation into a terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting searches at 13 places in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, the investigation agency initiated a crackdown on the Hizb-ut-Tahrir Bhopal-Hyderabad module late at night.

In a coordinated operation with the national intelligence agencies earlier this month, the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) captured approximately 16 teenagers who were connected to Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT). In connection with their claimed involvement in plotting terrorist attacks, the accused were captured by the MP ATS.

The Hizb ut Tahrir militants detained in Jabalpur and Bhopal may have connections abroad, according to sources. Cash, incendiary books, and electrical devices, including more than a dozen cell phones, had all been found by the authorities. The recently dismantled Hizb-ut-Tahrir is now being investigated by the NIA.

Recently, Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a hardline organisation, was linked to the apprehended suspects, according to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who also claimed that the suspects were presumptively engaged in love jihad and religious conversions.

‘Surprisingly, these persons involved in brainwashing are not normal ones. One of them is a professor, another is a gym trainer, while a third runs a coaching class…one of them is a software engineer and another is a software technician. Such types of people are involved in love jihad. They brainwash Hindu girls into marrying them. First Hindu men convert to Islam and later these girls are also converted,’ the minister said.

According to the Madhya Pradesh ATS’s findings, three of the accused who were arrested married non-Muslim ladies and forced them to convert to Islam.