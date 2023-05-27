Japan signs deal with the United Arab Emirates for defence equipment and technology transfer

Late on Thursday (May 25), Japan’s foreign ministry announced that the country has entered into a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the transfer of defense equipment and technology. This agreement is expected to foster cooperation in joint research, development, and production.

Japan has previously signed similar agreements with the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia, as its ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to relax restrictions on arms exports. Additionally, Japan is collaborating with the UK and Italy to develop next-generation fighter aircraft, which could potentially be marketed beyond the three participating nations.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the UAE is the world’s 11th largest importer of arms.

The accord was signed by Isomata Akio, Japan’s Ambassador to the UAE, and Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Major General Staff of Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries of the UAE Ministry of Defense.

This deal establishes a legal framework for both countries and will facilitate the transfer of defense equipment and technology, while also enhancing cooperation in security and defense.

The Japanese foreign ministry stated that the provisions of the agreement will come into effect after the necessary procedures between the two governments are completed.

The ministry mentioned, “It is expected that this agreement will contribute to closer bilateral defense equipment and technology cooperation and maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan’s defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan.”

In a separate development, Japan imposed fresh sanctions on Russia on Friday in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These sanctions target Russia’s military, as well as its construction and engineering sectors.

Following Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine in February of the previous year, it faced a series of sanctions. However, there have been calls from Kyiv and its allies for stronger actions against Moscow.

Tokyo’s latest embargo comes after the Group of Seven (G7) summit hosted by Japan in Hiroshima, where leaders of the bloc agreed to “starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment, and services that support its war machine.”