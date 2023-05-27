Kanpur to Delhi air service about to get started

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister, announced on Friday that flight services from Kanpur to Delhi will commence soon. We have announced 59 new routes, and 122 new routes will be announced in the future, the Union minister said at the inauguration of Kanpur Airport’s new terminal building. Our goal is to connect Kanpur to Pantnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, and Shravasti. The state now has 11 airports in operation, with 11 more set to open in the next three years. In total, 22 new airports will be built in Uttar Pradesh. Airport facilities will be provided in all of these locations, including Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, and Shravasti, according to Scinidia.

The terminal building will be 16 times larger than the existing terminal and will be equipped to handle 400 people during peak hours, up from 50 passengers previously. Scindia went on to say that the new terminal’s facade will be inspired by the temple architecture of Kanpur’s iconic JK Temple. The existing Kanpur air terminal, which previously handled only 3,000 passengers per year, will soon be able to handle 10 lakh passengers per year. This infrastructure will assist not only Kanpur but also eight nearby districts, Scindia noted.

He also stated that a new airport will be built in Ayodhya within the next 1.5 years, with the facility in Jewar competing with airports in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.