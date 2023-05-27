Tripunithura: A city losing its heritage

Tripunithura is home to some of the most identifiable historical structures of Kerala. Starting with the 18th century Hill Palace built by Rama Varma XIV, it is now a heritage and arts museum.

When you look for the remnants of the royal heritage of Tripunithura, it will first lead you to the Manimallika or the clock tower standing tall in front of Sree Poornathrayeesa temple. Even though the tower looks well painted and maintained, the clock hasn’t chimed for nearly a decade. To think that the whole of tripunithura used to wake up with Manimallika’s chimes are part of history now.

As you walk around Kottakakkam or the royal fort area, you can see almost every house here are palaces, neglected over time and ill maintained. The remaining wooden panels, majestic windows and arches, are some of the only remaining features that remind us of these structure’s heydays. It is said that Tripunithura used to have around 50 palaces; most of them have now given away to high rise apartments and modern town houses.

The Iron bridge or Irumpupalam , as it’s fondly called by the locals is another landmark structure of Tripunithura, which is currently in its ruin. Built in 1890 by London based Bailliee & Co, the 133 year old bridge has been closed for almost 5 years, due to its structures becoming weak. There are visible cracks and rust in the beams under the bridge. Plans to rebuild a new bridge has not been taken as of yet. There is considerable confusion in what to do with the conservation of Irumpupalam. This delay has in turn caused severe traffic congestion. Irumpupalam used to be the only bridge connecting Tripunithura to Ernakulam till the 1950’s.

The most saddening episode of Tripunithura’s heritage was the neglect and eventual demolition of the Puthen Bunglow Palace. Built by Rama Varma XIV who built Manimallika, this palace was the official residence of the Vilya Thampuran of the Cochin royal family before moving to Hill palace. The palace, it is said was built in Victorian style, its floorings was done with Italian tiles in floral and geometric designs, chandeliers and stained glass windows to name a few of its beautiful features. Everything was intact until it was handed to the state government. In 1982, it was acquired for the RLV college of Music and Fine Arts. RLV moved to its new compound more than a decade ago. The palace has since been in neglect and had to be demolished a few years back as the structure became weak and dangerous. Now just the Manimallika, Kalikotta palace and the Hill palace along with a few other structures remain, which reminds us of Tripunithura’s golden era.

These historical structures are an important part of our history. If Tripunithura’s heritage is not preserved, our future generations will not be able understand their history. We may not realize the value of our heritage now, but perhaps we might realize it slowly, but there is no point in realizing it when it’s too late!

Written by: Karthik .

Karthik is the General Secretary Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Ernakulam.