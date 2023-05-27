To prevent fights between convicts, Delhi jails use pepper spray, electric shock batons

According to officials, the Delhi Prisons Department has started the process of acquiring electric shock batons, pepper spray, and other non-lethal weapons to be used by prison staff to break up fights amongst inmates within jails.

The statement follows criticism of the jail system over the alleged involvement of rival gang members in the murder of mobster Sunil Balyan, also known as Tillu Tajpuriya, within the maximum-security Tihar Jail.

According to a senior officer at Tihar Jail, the three prison complexes in the capital will first be furnished with 80 electric shock batons, 160 full-body protectors, 80 pepper sprays, and 160 T-batons.

For the protection of prison staff against disruptive convicts, polycarbonate lathis, shields, and helmets have also been ordered, according to officials.

In a report revealing security flaws in Delhi jails, officials advised the deployment of non-lethal weaponry.

The proposal for the purchase of non-lethal instruments was moved 15 days ago, according to jail officials. 160 polycarbonate lathis, shields, and helmets—ten for each jail—have so far been acquired. There are nine jails in the Tihar Prison Complex, one in the Rohini Prison Complex, and six in the Mandoli Prison Complex.

According to prison officials, shock batons would be a game-changing instrument for upholding law and order inside of prisons and reducing the actions of renegade inmates. Officials stated that utilising batons would be an essential tool in managing conflicts involving several prisoners without resorting to using firearms.

The report on prison security shortcomings stated that although concerns about excessive usage of these techniques have been raised, these non-lethal tools are widely utilised worldwide for their efficiency in subduing convicts without causing fatal harm.

The action also strives to ensure the wellbeing of the prisoners while enhancing the safety and security of prison staff.

In an effort to increase security in jails, the Union Home Ministry has directed central jails to establish a biometric system for inmate monitoring and replace conventional physical head counts.