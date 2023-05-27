UAE, Japan sign defence cooperation agreement at Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Japan today signed a defence cooperation agreement in the presence of a number of the Ministry of Defence top-brass. The agreement was signed by Major General Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defense, and Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE.

The agreement, which was signed at the Ministry’s HQ in Abu Dhabi, aims to carry out cooperative research, development, and production projects as well as strengthen bilateral ties and cooperate more broadly, particularly in the military and defence industries.