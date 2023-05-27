West Bengal will expand solar power generation to 1,760 megawatts

The West Bengal government plans to raise its solar power producing capacity to 1,760 mw over the next five years, according to state Power Minister Aroop Biswas. Biswas stated at an event hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) that the state’s current solar power generation capacity is 135.58 mw. According to him, the state would increase its solar power producing capacity to 1,760 mw during the next few years. Biswas stated that a 500 MW solar power project will be built at Bakreshwar, while another 700 MW project will be built in Mukutmanipur. The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd would build the Bakreshwar solar project, while the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd has already begun exploratory work on the Mukutmanipur project, he said. Biswas also stated that the state was planning a second 1,000 MW pumped storage hydropower plant at Turga, Purulia. The WBSEDCL now operates a 900 mw pumped storage hydropower capacity. The state’s overall power generation capacity is 9,500 MW, which will be boosted by 4,100 MW during the next three years, he said.