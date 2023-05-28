Advanced e-gate system introduced at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Thiruvananthapuram: Advanced e-gate system was introduced at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. All passengers after checking in can enter the Security Holding Area (SHA) by scanning their boarding pass at the e-gates. This will make the journey smooth for passenger and will offer a paperless service experience.

This new system will speed up the check-in process and avoid long queues during peak hours. E-gates will help airlines easily locate passengers within the terminal and improve airport security.

‘Six e-gates with QR code scanners have been installed in the pre-security hold area of the airport’s domestic and international terminals. Earlier, the officials used to directly check the boarding pass and admit the passengers,’ the airport authority said in a release.