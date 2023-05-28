After diving into friend’s funeral pyre man dies in Agra

On Saturday, a man shockingly died after jumping into his friend’s funeral pyre on the Yamuna riverbanks, according to authorities.

According to Sirsaganj Circle Officer (CO) Praveen Tiwari, Ashok, 42, a resident of the Nagla Khangar police station area who was battling cancer, died away on Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., his final rites were performed on the Yamuna’s banks, and his 40-year-old friend Anand was among those in attendance. The CO claimed that Anand abruptly leaped into the funeral pyre as people began leaving the cremation location.

According to the officer, bystanders nearby took him from the pyre and transported him to the district hospital, where he was then sent on to Agra Medical College.

Anand, however, died away from his wounds on transit to Agra, according to Tiwari.

He stated that efforts are being made to get in touch with Anand’s family.