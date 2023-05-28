Beyonce pays heartwarming tribute to her idol, Tina Turner on her Renaissance tour

Beyonce, during her Renaissance tour, paid a heartfelt tribute to her idol Tina Turner during her performance in Paris. Taking a moment to honor the legendary singer, Beyonce paused her show at the Stade de France and expressed her admiration for Turner. She acknowledged Turner’s influence on her own career, stating that she wouldn’t be on that stage without her. Beyonce asked the crowd to scream so that Turner could feel their love and expressed her gratitude for having witnessed Turner’s brilliance. A video of this tribute went viral on social media.

Earlier in the week, Beyonce had already paid tribute to Turner on her website. In a message dedicated to her “beloved queen,” Beyonce expressed her endless love and gratitude, emphasizing Turner’s inspiration and the path she paved. She described Turner as a symbol of strength, resilience, power, and passion, and highlighted how fortunate everyone was to have witnessed Turner’s kindness and beautiful spirit.

As a homage to Turner, the homepage of Beyonce’s website was changed to feature a picture of Beyonce and Turner’s iconic performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards. The two legendary stars had shared the stage together, performing Turner’s hit track “Proud Mary.”

Beyonce has always been influenced by Tina Turner, considering her an idol since childhood. She has often expressed her admiration for Turner’s ability to make strength feminine and sexy. In a previous interview, Beyonce mentioned that when she thinks of inspiration, she thinks of the “two Tinas” in her life—her mother and Tina Turner.

Adding to the special Paris concert, Beyonce surprised fans by bringing her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, on stage to perform the track “My Power” together. Dressed in matching silver outfits, the mother-daughter duo delivered an electrifying performance, and Beyonce proudly acknowledged Blue Ivy’s participation to the cheering crowd.