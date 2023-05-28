BJP labels new Parliament building’s architecture ‘treason’ while RJD compares it to coffin

Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) compared the new Sansad Bhavan’s architecture to a coffin amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Along with a photo of the new Parliament building, the RJD tweeted a picture of a coffin on Sunday with the message ‘what is this.’

The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried’, said RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav in response to his party’s comparison of the new Parliament building to a coffin. This won’t fly in this country. The place to hold discussions is in parliament, which serves as the temple of democracy.

Following the tweet, the Bharatiya Janata Party retaliated by claiming that anyone who compared the new Parliament building’s design to a coffin could face treason charges.

BJP leader Sushil Modi said, ‘A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin.’

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, ‘In 2024, the people of the country will bury you in this coffin.’

After placing the ancient Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened it.