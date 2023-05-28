Chinese social media influencer dies during a livestream after consuming more than seven bottles of ‘Chinese vodka’

A Chinese influencer tragically passed away during a livestream after consuming more than seven bottles of baijiu, a type of liquor commonly referred to as “Chinese vodka.” The influencer, a 34-year-old man from Jiangsu province, participated in a livestreaming contest that began at 1 am on May 16.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on Chinese social media platforms. In the video, the influencer, known as “Sanqiange” on Douyin (the Chinese equivalent of TikTok), can be seen sitting at a desk with multiple bottles of baijiu in front of him. He continuously drinks the liquor without pausing or hydrating himself.

The influencer was reportedly engaged in an online challenge, known as a “PK,” against another content creator on the platform. In these challenges, two influencers compete for gifts or rewards from the audience, while the loser faces a punishment.

According to reports, Sanqiange may have lost three rounds of the contest and was therefore compelled to consume the liquor as a punishment. After concluding the livestream past midnight, he was found dead the following afternoon.

A friend of the influencer, identified as Zhao, stated that he saw Sanqiange finish three bottles and start on a fourth during the latter part of the video. The livestream ended around 1 am, and by 1 pm the next day, his family discovered that he had passed away.

It was revealed that Sanqiange had recently started livestreaming after a friend provided him with a room to address noise complaints from neighbors. Baijiu typically has a high alcohol content ranging from 30% to 60%, making it potentially dangerous when consumed in large quantities.

The market for social media influencers in China is highly competitive, with livestreamers often resorting to extreme measures to attract viewers. In a recent incident, another content creator staged a fake rooftop rescue by firefighters. Short video platforms like Douyin boast over one billion active users, and the entire industry is estimated to be worth $28 billion (199 billion yuan).