Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,440 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price edged lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram to Rs 44,440. In the last three days, yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 600 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was flat at $1,957.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,960.10. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.03 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,024.26 and Palladium steady at $1,416.19.