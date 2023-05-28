Cop allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself

An official stated on Sunday that a police constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-infested Kondagaon area. The event occurred at 10 a.m. in a family court premises where policeman Jitendra Patel was on security duty, he said, adding that no suicide note was discovered at the scene. According to preliminary information, Patel arrived at his duty station at 9.30 a.m., after which two other constables on duty proceeded to take a bath.

They heard a gunshot and discovered Patel in a pool of blood in a chamber on the court grounds, according to the official. He claimed that after being alerted, a police squad arrived on the scene and transferred the body for a postmortem. “No suicide note was discovered at the scene.” An inquiry was underway to determine what drove him to take such drastic measures, according to the official. Patel began working for the police department three years ago. He married last month, according to the official.