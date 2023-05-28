The critically praised film “Fire in the Mountains” by Ajitpal Singh is now available on SonyLIV. The announcement was announced on Twitter by the streaming service. “A mother’s love knows no bounds, but will it be strong enough to overcome her husband’s beliefs?””#FireInTheMountains is now available on Sony LIV,” SonyLIV tweeted. “Fire in the Mountains” made its World Premiere in the “World Cinema Dramatic Competition” at the Sundance Film Festival 2021. The family drama follows a mother who works hard to raise money in order to build a road in a remote Himalayan community so that her wheelchair-bound son can receive physiotherapy. Her spouse, on the other hand, believes that a shamanic ceremony (Jagar) is the cure and steals her savings. The movie features Vinamrata Rai, Chandan Bisht and Sonal Jha, and first-time actors Harshita Tewari and Mayank Singh Jaira from Uttarakhand.