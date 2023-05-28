Here is the timing, schedule and ticket price of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday via video conferencing. This train is Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express.

The commercial run of the train will start from 29 May 2023. The train will cover a distance of 314 km in 4 hours and 45 minutes. The train will operate six days a week, except Wednesdays.

The ticket fare for an AC chair car ticket from Delhi to Dehradun will be Rs 1,065, while the executive chair car ticket will cost around Rs 1,890.

Train number 22457 from New Delhi to Dehradun will start from Anand Vihar Railway Station at 5:50 PM and will reach Dehradun at 10:35 PM. Train will leave Dehradun at 7:00 am and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:45 am.

Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Fare:

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Anand Vihar Terminal to Dehradun – Rs 1065

Anand Vihar Terminal to Haridwar – Rs 975

Anand Vihar Terminal to Roorkee – Rs 905

Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharanpur – Rs 625

Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarnagar – Rs 525

Anand Vihar Terminal to Meerut City – Rs 485

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Anand Vihar Terminal to Dehradun – Rs 1890

Anand Vihar Terminal to Haridwar – Rs 1705

Anand Vihar Terminal to Roorkee – Rs 1565

Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharanpur – Rs 1195

Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarnagar – Rs 1005

Anand Vihar Terminal to Meerut City – Rs 905

Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Halts

Departure from Dehradun at 7:00 am

Arrival at Haridwar Junction: 8:04 am

Arrival at Roorkee: 8:49 am

Arrival at Saharanpur: 9:27 am

Arrival at Muzaffarnagar: 10:07 am

Arrival at Meerut City: 10:37 am

Arrival at Anand Vihar Terminal: 11:45 am

Vande Bharat Express: How To Book Train Ticket Online:

First you have to visit IRCTC e-ticketing website (irctc.co.in) and log in.

Then enter origin and destination details in the using the ‘book your ticket’ section.

Select the date of travel.

After this, you will have to select between the AC chair car and the executive options in the type.

You have to fill in all passenger details and review your details.

Make the payment in online mode.