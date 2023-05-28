Huawei launches Nova Y91: Details

Mumbai: Huawei has launched Nova Y91 in the global market. The company has not yet disclosed the price and sale details of the Huawei Nova Y91. The phone is offered in 2 storage options – 128GB and 256GB coupled with 8GB RAM. It is seen in Moonlight Silver and Starry Black colours.

Featuring a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (2376 x 1080 pixel) LCD display, the display panel of the Huawei Nova Y91 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 270Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The Huawei Nova Y91 runs Android 13-based EMUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Also Read: iQoo launches Neo 8 series smartphones: Details

The new smartphone comes with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor and an LED flash unit. It has a 8-megapixel front camera.The Huawei Nova Y91 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery unit with 22.5W wired fast charging support.