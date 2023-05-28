IIFA 2023 handed out trophies to deserving nominees on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The IIFA Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the Indian film industry, took place on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony was graced by Bollywood’s biggest names, and deserving nominees were honored with trophies. Hosting duties were taken up by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, who kept the audience entertained throughout the evening. The star-studded event featured captivating performances on stage by renowned actors such as Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernadez, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan. The attendees showcased their impeccable fashion sense, donning their best wardrobes for the occasion.

Although the telecast of the award show is yet to be aired, you can get a sneak peek at the winners and the films that received the most nominations. Below is a comprehensive list of the winners of the IIFA 2023 awards!

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for “Kesariya” from Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva

Best Music Director: Pritam for Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva

Best Playback Female: Shreya Ghoshal for “Rasiya” from Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva

Best Debut Female: Khushali Kumar for Dhokha: Round D Corner

Best Debut Male: Tie between Shantanu Maheshwari and Babil Khan for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Qala

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza for Ved

Best Singer Male: Arijit Singh for “Kesariya” from Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathan for Drishyam 2

AR Rahman handed over Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award to Kamal Haasan

Manish Malhotra was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema award

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Female: Mouni Roy for Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male: Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Performance in a Leading Role Male: Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha

Best Direction: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Performance in a Leading Role Female: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Picture: Drishyam 2