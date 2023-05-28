Indian Railways announces summer special trains on these dates: Full list

New Delhi: The East Central Railway has decided to operate a one-way special train from Secunderabad to Barauni and Jaipur to Shalimar. The train will operate on May 28 and 29.

Secunderabad-Barauni one-way special train: The Secunderabad-Barauni one-way special train number 07323 will go through Gondia-Durg-Raipur-Bilaspur-Ranchi-Bokaro-Dhanbad-Jasidih-Jhajha-Kiul. This summer special train will depart from Secunderabad on Sunday, May 28, at 09:05 at night. The train will arrive at Jhajha on Monday, May 29, at 04:40 in the morning, and at Barauni at 07:00 am. 6 general compartment coaches and 11 sleeper class coaches will be available in this special train.

Jaipur-Shalimar one-way special train: Train number 09741 will depart from Jaipur on Monday, May 29 at 11:35 in the morning. It will travel to Shalimar while covering several stations in between, including Prayagraj, Agra Fort, Kanpur, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction, Gaya, and Dhanbad. It will arrive at Shalimar at 4:00 in the evening. There will be 2 general class and 12 sleeper class coaches on this special train.