Indian Railways to operate one-way special train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: The Indian has announced several summer special trains. These special trains were announced to cater the heavy rush of passengers. Now the national transporter has decided to operate a one-way special train from Bengaluru to Danapur. The train will be operational on May 30. It will leave Bengaluru early in the morning and reach Danapur on the third day of its journey.

On May 30 (Tuesday), train number 06567 Bengaluru-Danapur One-Way Special train, will leave Bengaluru at 6:50 am. It will travel through Nagpur, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction to reach Danapur at 08:00 am. This special train will include 15 sleeper class coaches, 2 general class coaches, and 1 second and third air-conditioned coach each.