India’s development will be reflected in the new Parliament building : Jagdeep Dhankhar

The new Parliament building, according to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar, would aid in fostering political unity and serve as a symbol of escape from the mindset of enslavement. In his speech during the new Parliament’s opening, he expressed the hope that it will address the aspirations of the Indian people. At an event held in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out his message. According to Dhankhar, the new structure will serve as a testimony to India’s development. On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the new Parliament building.