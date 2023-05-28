Locals around Kuno Park pray for the well-being of the cheetah cubs

The deaths of six cheetahs, including three cubs, in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) within two months have prompted residents of the neighboring Karahal town to hold special prayers for the African big cats, whom they look up to for their future prosperity and development. Since Thursday evening, the Manshapoorna Hanuman Temple in Karahal town (15 kilometers from the KNP and 50 kilometers from the Sheopur district headquarters) has been resonating with special prayers for the safety of cheetahs. An akhand jyoti has been lit, and a special Sunder Kand route has been established at the temple for the protection of the cheetahs. “The doctors at the KNP are working hard to save the life of the last of four cheetah cubs born at the park in March last week.” However, in addition to dava (medication), dua (prayers) are required for the cheetahs’ safety,” Karahal resident Giriraj Paliwal, who is also the panchayat secretary of neighboring Ranipura village, told this publication on Friday.”Since the Namibian cheetahs were released into the KNP as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project on September 17, 2022, residents in this backward Karahal block of MP have hoped that once cheetah tourism begins, it will bring prosperity to the locals.” Lands that were formerly priced at ‘1 Lakh’ have since increased in worth tenfold. Almost 60% of the property in towns near the KNP is sold to people hoping to establish resorts and hotels to capitalize on Cheetah tourism.