Public sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

New Delhi: Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of India (BOI) has increased the interest on Fixed Deposits (FDs). Now the bank is giving 7% interest to common citizens and 7.50% interest to senior citizens on 1 year FD. These new interest rates are applicable on FDs of less than 2 crores.
New interest rates:
Term
7 to 45 days 3.00%
46 to 179 days 4.50%
180 to 269 days 5.00%
270 days to 1 Year 5.50%
1 year 7.00%
More than 1 year but less than 2 years 6.00%
2 years to less than 3 years 6.75%
3 years to less than 5 years 6.50%
5 years to 10 years 6.00%
