Public sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

New Delhi: Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of India (BOI) has increased the interest on Fixed Deposits (FDs). Now the bank is giving 7% interest to common citizens and 7.50% interest to senior citizens on 1 year FD. These new interest rates are applicable on FDs of less than 2 crores.

New interest rates:

Term

7 to 45 days 3.00%

46 to 179 days 4.50%

180 to 269 days 5.00%

270 days to 1 Year 5.50%

1 year 7.00%

More than 1 year but less than 2 years 6.00%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.75%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.50%

5 years to 10 years 6.00%