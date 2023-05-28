Tragic bike accident claims lives of 2 Malayali students on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Tragedy struck on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway as two young Malayali students lost their lives in a devastating road accident on Sunday morning. The victims, identified as 21-year-olds Nithin from Nilambur and Shahin Shajahan from Nedumangad, were riding to Mysuru from Bengaluru when their motorcycle collided with the rear of a lorry. Sadly, both Nithin and Shahin succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident, as reported by Manorama News.

The heartbreaking incident has left their families and the community in deep grief. Nithin and Shahin, both in their third year of degree studies, were students at the esteemed Cauvery Group of Institutions in Mysuru. The news of their sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the campus and beyond.

Following the accident, the post-mortem examinations were conducted at the KR Medical College in Mysuru. The bodies of the young students will be released to their bereaved families later in the evening, marking a solemn end to a day filled with tragedy and immense sorrow.