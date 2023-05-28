Two teens perish in Achankovil river, marking sixth drowning in just 2 months.

Tragedy struck the Achankovil river near the Maha Vishnu Temple at Vettoor, as two young lives were lost to drowning on Sunday. The victims, Abhiraj and Abhilash, were among a group of seven boys who had decided to take a refreshing swim after an exhilarating game of football. While five of them were fortunate enough to make it to safety, the bodies of Abhiraj and Abhilash were recovered by a diligent fire and rescue unit from Pathanamthitta.

Disturbingly, this incident marks the sixth drowning accident reported along the Achankovil river within a span of just two months. Concerned local residents have raised their voices, pointing out the absence of warning signs despite the repeated tragedies that have unfolded. Their grievances highlight the urgent need for preventive measures to be put in place, ensuring the safety of those who visit the river.