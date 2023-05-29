Bidi baron Bayron Biswas, only Bengal MLA for Congress, joins TMC

Bidi Baron, also known as Bayron Biswas, joined the West Bengal government’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday. He was the sole MLA in the state who belonged to the Congress party.

Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC general secretary, claimed that when the ex-Congress leader joined the party, Biswas did so because he believed that only the TMC could challenge the BJP in the state.

‘Bayron Biswas joined us as he felt TMC is the only force which can fight BJP in Bengal,’ said Abhishek Banerjee.

Recently, Bayron Biswas defeated a TMC candidates to win the Sagardighi seat by a significant majority.

Debashish Banerjee of the Trinamool was defeated by Biswas in the Sagardighi by-election, which Biswas won by a margin of more than 22,000 votes.