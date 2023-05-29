Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for third day in a row in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,440 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened at Rs 59,406 per 10 gram. In the global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,941.45 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% at $1,940.70. Spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.25 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2% lower to $1,020.11, while palladium rose 0.3% to $1,427.39.