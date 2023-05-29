Delhi Teen Fatally Attacked: Boyfriend Stabs and Bludgeons Her

A horrifying incident unfolded in Delhi as a 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed and bludgeoned to death by a young man in broad daylight on Sunday. Shocking visuals of the crime, captured by a security camera, revealed the chilling act, with bystanders shockingly remaining passive. The victim, on her way to a friend’s birthday party, was ambushed by the accused, Sahil (20).

He mercilessly attacked her with multiple stabs and a brutal blow to the head using a stone slab, as the public watched in horror. The accused managed to flee the scene but was apprehended by the police the following day.

The lifeless body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was discovered on the street. While the couple was in a relationship, their dispute on Saturday may have triggered the horrific event. The police are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination to determine the number of stab wounds.

The victim’s father filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a murder case (section 302) at Shahbad Dairy police station.