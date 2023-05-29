Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid tops the North American box office

According to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid dominated the North American box offices during its opening weekend, coinciding with the United States’ Memorial Day holiday. The film, starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, brought in $117.5 million in US and Canadian box offices and an additional $68 million internationally.

While the movie claimed the top spot, analyst David A. Gross noted that The Little Mermaid’s debut did not achieve the largest opening weekend for a live-action Disney adaptation. Gross recalled that in 2019, The Lion King earned $191.8 million, and in 2017, Beauty and the Beast garnered $174.8 million during their respective opening weekends. Gross acknowledged Disney’s success in building live-action remakes into a prominent phenomenon over the past dozen years.

Fast-X, last week’s number one film, dropped to a distant second place with Universal’s action film only making $29.5 million during the Friday to Monday period. This amount was less than half of what the movie earned in its opening weekend the previous week. Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie also slid down one spot each from the previous weekend, securing third and fourth places with earnings of $25.3 million and $7.7 million, respectively.

Sony’s new action comedy The Machine occupied the fifth spot, generating $5.8 million in revenue. The film is based on US comedian Bert Kreischer’s stand-up routine. The rest of the top 10 consisted of About My Father ($5.3 million), Kandahar ($3 million), You Hurt My Feelings ($1.8 million), Evil Dead Rise ($1.2 million), and Book Club: The Next Chapter ($1.2 million).