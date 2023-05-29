Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. As per market experts, the positive trends in domestic and global markets as well as inflows of foreign funds supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened stronger at 82.57 against the US dollar and during trading it slipped to 82.54, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.60 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02% to 104.18. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs350.15 crore.