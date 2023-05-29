HS Prannoy scripts new history by winning Malaysia Masters title

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, ace Indian player HS Prannoy created new history by winning Malaysia Masters title. HS Prannoy is the first Indian men’s singles shuttler to clinch this title. Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are the other two Indian players to win Malaysia Masters in the singles category.

World No. 9 HS Prannoy defeated China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final by ‘21-19, 13-21, 21-18’ in 1 hour 34 minutes. This is Prannoy’s maiden BWF World Tour title. It was Prannoy’s first men’s singles crown in over 6 years. His last title came at the 2017 US Open, which, at the time, was part of the BWF Grand Prix – the predecessor to the BWF World Tour.

Malaysia Masters is the first event for the Road to Paris – the qualifying cycle for Paris 2024 Olympics.

‘I congratulate HS Prannoy for becoming the first Indian men’s singles shuttler to clinch the Malaysia Masters title. He has contributed to many memorable victories in Indian badminton and continuing his fine form into the BWF World Tour title is a matter of great pride for the country and all of us. I hope and wish he continues his impressive run in the upcoming competitions and brings more laurels to India,’ said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India.