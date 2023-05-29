Karnataka Minister: Government Ensures Poll Promises, No Worries

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the public that the responsible government in the state is committed to fulfilling all the guarantees made prior to the assembly polls, alleviating any concerns. While he did not provide a specific timeline for implementation, he stated that the upcoming cabinet meeting on June 1 will address the matter.

Mr. Shivakumar emphasized the Chief Minister’s responsibility for the Finance department and confirmed that relevant information would be presented during the cabinet meeting. He expressed confidence in keeping the promises systematically and emphasized the ongoing preparations.

Addressing reporters, he reiterated the presence of a responsible government that will uphold its commitments to the people, reassuring them that there is no need to worry. He also highlighted the instructions given to all Ministers to review their respective departments, indicating their readiness to commence work immediately.

Following the recent expansion of the cabinet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocated portfolios to all the newly inducted Ministers. Pressure has been mounting on the Congress government from opposition parties and various sections of society across the state, urging them to fulfill the five poll guarantees.

During the inaugural Cabinet meeting, held soon after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and eight Ministers on May 20, it was decided to grant “in-principle” approval to the Congress’ five guarantees promised prior to the elections. Siddaramaiah, who chaired the meeting, stated that the guarantees would likely be implemented after the next cabinet meeting.

The Congress party had pledged to implement the following guarantees upon assuming power: providing 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), granting ?2,000 monthly assistance to women heads of families (Gruha Lakshmi), distributing 10 kg of free rice to every member of below poverty line households (Anna Bhagya), offering ?3,000 per month to unemployed graduate youth and ?1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders aged 18-25 (YuvaNidhi), and enabling free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).