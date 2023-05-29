Keralite man shot dead at Philadelphia

A Keralite youngster was shot dead at Philadelphia in the US on Monday. Jude Chacko, 21, was reportedly returning home from work when he was attacked by unidentified persons.

Jude was the son of Roy, a native of Malaperoor, Ayoor in Kerala’s Kollam district and Asha, who hails from Kottarakkara. The family is settled in the US. According to reports, Jude last visited Kerala six years ago. The funeral is likely to be held at a Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia on Saturday.