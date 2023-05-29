Malayali youth, 21, fatally shot in Philadelphia

Tragic Incident: A young Malayali man, 21-year-old Jude Chacko, was fatally shot in Philadelphia, USA, on Monday. He was ambushed by unidentified individuals while returning home from work. Jude, son of Roy from Malaperoor, Ayoor, in Kerala’s Kollam district, hailed from a family settled in the US.

Sources mention that his last visit to Kerala was six years ago. The grieving family is preparing for the funeral, which is expected to take place at a Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia this coming Saturday.