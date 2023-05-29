MCU director Jon Favreau reveals that Robert Downey Jr auditioned for a different Marvel character and not Iron Man

Picture Robert Downey Jr as Captain America or Flash. Recently, director Jon Favreau, known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), disclosed that before taking on the role of Tony Stark, the actor was initially considered for another superhero project.

During a discussion about Iron Man’s journey, Jon Favreau reflected on Robert Downey Jr’s portrayal of the character, which has been widely adored and acclaimed. In celebration of Iron Man’s 15th anniversary, marking the beginning of Phase One of the MCU in 2008, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau sat down to reminisce about how the film became such a monumental success and one of the most beloved entries in the MCU.

Jon Favreau mentioned, “I recall that you had already met with him [Downey] for something like Doctor Doom or another project. I believe he had recently been involved with maybe Fantastic Four, so everyone was somewhat familiar with him.”

While Jon Favreau didn’t specify when Robert Downey Jr didn’t land a role in Tom Story’s 2005 film, it’s worth noting that at the time, the Fantastic Four franchise was under the ownership of 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired in 2019. Downey was called in to audition for Iron Man after the filmmakers recognized a special “spark” in him.

“Once it was him, my life became a lot easier because he grasped the essence of the character. Subsequently, one by one, people started joining the project because it became something intriguing,” he added.