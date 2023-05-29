MG Motor unveils Gloster Black Storm Edition: Details

Mumbai: a Leading car manufacturing company owned by Shanghai-based Chinese state SAIC Motor, MG Motor has unveiled Black Storm Edition of its Gloster. The new edition of the SUV will be launched on May 29.

The SUV will feature a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It will be offered in two-tunning levels, a single turbo that will generate a max power of 161 BHP and 375Nm of peak torque and a twin-turbo model that will deliver power of 215BHP and 480 Nm torque. Both the units will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. As per reports, the Gloster Black Storm edition will come in a 4X4 model.

Also Read: Tecno launches Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 Premier 5G in India: Price, specifications

The SUV will also feature dual climate control, ADAS technology, an automatic panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, voice command, and autonomous parallel parking.