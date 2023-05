Guwahati: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Sonitpur in Assam. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was Sonitpur at a depth of 15 km. No damage has been reported so far.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.