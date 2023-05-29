Number of active Covid cases in the country fallen to 4709

India has logged 310 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 4,709 from 4,972, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,866 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054). The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,53,479, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.