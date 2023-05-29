According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express through video-conferencing at 12 noon on Monday. The cutting-edge train will allow residents of the region to move quickly and comfortably. According to the statement, it will also enhance tourism in the region. The train will save around one hour of travel time between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri when compared to the present fastest train between the two cities. Vande Bharat will complete the voyage in five and a half hours, while the current quickest train takes approximately six and a half hours. Modi will also dedicate 182 kilometers of newly electrified highway. This will contribute to pollution-free transportation by allowing trains to run at a faster speed and for a shorter period of time. It will also allow trains powered by electric traction to reach Meghalaya. The prime minister will dedicate a freshly built DEMU/MEMU shed in Lumding, Assam. This new facility will aid in the maintenance of the DEMU rakes working in the region, resulting in improved operational feasibility. The Indian Railways currently operates 34 train services throughout 21 states. It has established a goal of operating at least one service in seven other states by June.