Tokyo-based startup Robotics Inc introduces a new rectangular robot called ‘Kachaka’ designed for home use

A new rectangular robot called “Kachaka” has been introduced by Tokyo-based startup Preferred Robotics Inc. This innovative robot is designed for home use and is capable of responding to verbal commands, facilitating the efficient delivery of various items within the house. Kachaka is equipped with sensors and a camera and attaches to a specially designed table fitted with caster wheels.

To initiate the delivery process, users simply need to place the desired object on the table and give a command. Once the command is given, Kachaka can transport the item to a pre-registered location within the house. Moreover, the robot can be programmed to bring books, magazines, or other objects to its owner at specific times.

Kachaka utilizes AI technology to analyze camera images, enabling it to detect and avoid obstacles such as walls and furniture, ensuring safe navigation. While automation is commonly used in controlled environments like factories, Preferred Robotics has focused on developing a robot capable of operating safely at home, even in varying surroundings.

Weighing 10 kilograms, Kachaka has a maximum carrying capacity of 20 kg, including the attached table. It can move at a speed of up to 80 centimeters per second, making it efficient and time-saving for household tasks. Preferred Robotics aims to reduce the time spent on chores with the help of their innovative home robot, especially as more people spend increased time at home, particularly for remote work.

Kachaka is available with a double or triple-shelf table configuration and is priced starting from 251,800 yen. Users are also required to pay a monthly fee of 980 yen for the robot app.

Preferred Robotics, a subsidiary of Preferred Networks Inc, is recognized as one of Japan’s “unicorn” companies, referring to unlisted startups valued at over $1 billion. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has been dedicated to providing AI-driven robotic solutions that enhance human lives through the integration of advanced technology and supercomputers.

AI robots, such as Kachaka, can serve as intelligent personal assistants, assisting individuals with tasks, managing schedules, and offering personalized recommendations. Leveraging AI algorithms, these assistants can understand user preferences, learn from interactions, and provide tailored services across various domains.