5 powerful IEDs planted by CPI Maoists detected by security forces

Police said they discovered five strong Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district. According to them, the IEDs were planted by the CPI(Maoists) to target security personnel involved in anti-Maoist activities in the district. A 20 kg and a 12 kg IED were retrieved from a forest near Tumbahaka village, while a 5 kg IED planted in a forest area between Chota Kuira and Maradiri villages was discovered on Monday, according to a police statement. The bomb disposal team defused all of the IEDs on the spot.

The district police, along with the CRPF, Cobra, and Jharkhand Jaguar, have been conducting a massive combing operation since January 11 after receiving information about the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, who carries a one-crore reward on his head, in the district’s core Kolhan area. Since January of this year, eight villagers, including a 10-year-old child and two elderly ladies, have been killed and approximately 20 people, including CRPF troops, have been injured in IED attacks carried out by the CPI(Maoists).