Ban on Morning Walks in Thekkady as Wild Elephant Attacks Forest Official

In response to a wild elephant attacking a forest official, the district authority has implemented a ban on morning walks and cycle rides in Thekkady.

The incident occurred when Roby (54), a senior clerk in the Thekkady forest division office, was out for a jog. Sources reported that the tusker attacked him near the boat landing area, causing severe injuries.

During his attempt to escape, Roby fell into a trench and was subsequently trampled by the elephant. Currently, he is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kattappana, with plans to later transfer him to a private hospital in Kottayam, according to a family member.