Boat launches Airdopes Genesis true wireless stereo earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Boat Airdopes Genesis true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India. The Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds is priced at Rs. 1,999 and are currently listed on Boat’s online store as well as Amazon. The TWS earbuds will be sold in three colours — Active Black, White Purity, and Oceana.

The new TWS earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20-20KHz. They are claimed to offer 54 hours of playback time on a single charge. The charging case packs a 400mAh battery and supports USB Type-C charging, along with an ‘ASAP charging’ mode that offers an hour of battery life with 5 minutes in the case. The earbuds feature 35mAh batteries.

Also Read: MG Motor launches anticipated Gloster Blackstorm edition in India: Price, features

They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offer a ‘Beast’ mode with a 65ms low latency connection. The Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds also feature in-ear detection and have an IPX5 rating for water resistance.