Dharmendra Pradhan meets Singapore ministers to discuss opportunities in education and skill development

On Monday, India and Singapore committed to expand possibilities for lifelong learning, cultivate a future-ready workforce, and make knowledge and skill development a core pillar of their strategic partnership. This was discussed during Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s three-day visit to Singapore. The minister also emphasized the importance of learning from Singapore’s best practices, collaborating, and customizing them to match Indian needs. Pradhan is in Singapore for three days, meeting with various key ministers to improve current connections and examine the possibilities of expanding bilateral involvement in education and skill development.

Pradhan spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on providing early exposure to vocational education in middle schools, guaranteeing market relevance of training, and boosting institutions’ capacity to provide technical and vocational education. He also mentioned efforts to integrate the skills qualifications framework with the higher education qualification framework, as well as investments in building short-term and long-term training programs to give chances for skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling. Pradhan also met with Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, for an in-depth conversation. They conducted “fruitful conversations on strengthening” skill development and vocational training linkages across all systems in order to create a seamless architecture for skilling and lifelong learning.